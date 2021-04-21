Catching Waves along Africa’s Coastline

The book takes a whirlwind tour of the African coastline, from the empty breaks of the Horn of Africa, to Morocco – pummelled by waves in winter – and the Almadies peninsula in Senegal, a current buzz destination with one of the largest swell windows in the world. Then it swings round Africa’s “bulge” to the sub-Saharan countries – Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Ghana – that have big wave-riding potential if the right Roaring Forties storms dispatch a swell their way. At every pitstop, Afrosurf digs into the culture – music, art, folklore, food, the chances of meeting a hippopotamus where the waves break – that surrounds an activity that’s as much lifestyle as sport.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

