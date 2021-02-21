Africa.com

Celebrate Your Milestones with this Trip

21 mins ago

G Adventures’ and National Geographic Journeys’ 12-day Explore Southern Africa itinerary kicks off with tours of Cape Town’s colourful Bo-Kaap neighbourhood and the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden before bouncing down to the Cape of Good Hope, where you can check out the penguin colony at Boulders Beach. Next up: Johannesburg, where you’ll see Nelson Mandela’s home in Soweto, and then head out to Kruger National Park and Karongwe Private Game Reserve to search for the Big Five. Your final photo op is a memorable one: Zimbabwe’s stunning Victoria Falls.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

