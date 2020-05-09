Africa.com

Celebrating Mothers in the Wild

Leopard moms are fierce protectors. Mom will keep her babies out of sight in a den. When she does have to leave to hunt, her babies are very vulnerable to predators. If you have ever seen a leopard cub, consider yourself extremely lucky. Lionesses are the glue that keep a pride together. They are exceptional mothers, teaching their young how to hunt and fend for themselves, while pops gets to cash in on the kill after all the hard work is done. Mama cheetahs raise their cubs in isolation, moving her litter every four or so days. This is to prevent male lions from discovering her babies. Mom will teach her cubs to hunt and be self-sufficient and they will move off on their own at about 18 months.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

