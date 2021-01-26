Africa.com

CEO Town Hall: State Of The Industry

25 January 2021, 9 AM EST | 2 PM GMT | 4 PM CAT 

ATA launched theXchange in response to the exceptional circumstances as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the hospitality, tourism, and meetings industry. In addition to serving as a platform for information and connection, theXchange features a series of conversations that focus on African travel from diverse perspectives.

Please join us on 25 January 2021 for our first CEO Town Hall: State of the Industryof 2021 moderated by Kojo Bentum-Williams, Publisher and CEO of  Voyages Afriq Media. During the Town Hall, leaders from Zambia, Cape Town, and Ethiopia will address pressing questions and issues put before them by a global audience of industry leaders, small and medium business owners, and travelers alike.

Panelists: Felix Chaila – CEO, Zambia Tourism Agency

Enver Duminy – CEO, Cape Town Tourism

Sileshi Girma – CEO, Tourism Ethiopia

Kojo Bentum-Williams – Publisher & CEO, Voyages Afriq (Moderator)

