Fri. Mar 20th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Chad Uses Cash Cows to Settle its $100m Debt to Angola

3 mins ago 1 min read

The unusual agreement is seen as creating a win-win situation for both nations – Chad is short of cash while Angola needs cattle. More than 1,000 cows arrived by ship in Angola’s capital, Luanda, as the first payment, Jornal de Angola reported. In total, Angola would receive 75,000 cattle over 10 years, meaning it has accepted payment of $1,333 per animal. Chad would send a further 3,500 head of cattle later this month. Chad is described by the World Health Organisation of Animal Health (OIE) as a “livestock farming country par excellence”, with about 94 million head of cattle. Livestock accounts for 30% of Chad’s exports, and is its main source of foreign exchange after oil. Chad had proposed repaying the 2017 debt with cattle, and Angola had agreed because it would help the southern African state rebuild its cattle population in drought-affected areas.

SOURCE: BBC

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

A Pathway to Home Ownership for Women in Uganda

22 seconds ago
1 min read

Netflix Increases its Investment in Nollywood

2 mins ago
1 min read

Giving African Startups Brand Advice

5 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Pathway to Home Ownership for Women in Uganda

22 seconds ago
1 min read

Netflix Increases its Investment in Nollywood

2 mins ago
1 min read

Chad Uses Cash Cows to Settle its $100m Debt to Angola

3 mins ago
1 min read

Giving African Startups Brand Advice

5 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today