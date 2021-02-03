Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Championing Senegal’s Youth to Preserve the Environment

12 hours ago 1 min read

On World Wetlands Day Tuesday, Senegalese environmental protection NGOs mobilised several dozen volunteers, as well as water and forestry officials, to clean up parts of the mangrove swamps and surrounding coastline in the Joal-Fadiouth marine protected area, a biodiversity sanctuary noted for its sea turtles. Due to the lack of an adequate waste collection system, the sea current creates piles of debris which endanger the biodiversity in the area. The Senegalese Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Sophie Gladima, has promised that about fifty young people from the commune will receive environmental protection training. After having undergone the various training programmes in environmental protection — as well as scuba diving and maritime biology, the youth volunteers will have access to jobs around the wetlands and in the oil companies operating in the area.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

The Best Way to Protect Africa’s Biodiversity is to Integrate Conservation Measures on Working Lands

12 hours ago
1 min read

Lusaka Misses its Deadline to Repay Debt

12 hours ago
1 min read

Securing East African Banks from Chancers

12 hours ago
1 min read

What’s Killing Freetown’s Chimps?

12 hours ago
1 min read

A New Flock Adds to Cameroon’s Woes

12 hours ago
1 min read

South Sudan is Looking for Alternative Ways to Kickstart the Economy

12 hours ago
1 min read

A Catchy Tune Goes Viral in Harare

12 hours ago
1 min read

Moeti Pleads with Magufuli to Accept Vaccine

12 hours ago
2 min read

A Group of Mixed-race Elderly People are Fighting the Belgian State for Recognition and Reparations

12 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

African Media Agency Further Expands Across Africa

21 mins ago
3 min read

Shout-It-Now Gives DoH Covid-19 Testing A Boost During Second Wave Peak

1 hour ago
1 min read

Championing Senegal’s Youth to Preserve the Environment

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Best Way to Protect Africa’s Biodiversity is to Integrate Conservation Measures on Working Lands

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: