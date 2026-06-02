The recent discussion surrounding the Children’s Amendment Bill has prompted a national conversation about access, equity, and quality in South Africa’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector.

For many years, ECD centres have faced significant challenges in navigating registration requirements while simultaneously attempting to provide safe, nurturing, and developmentally appropriate learning environments for young children. This is most significantly the case in under-resourced centres. While regulation remains essential to protect children’s rights and wellbeing, stakeholders across the sector have long argued that administrative barriers should not prevent children from accessing vital early learning opportunities.

The Children’s Amendment Bill seeks to address this tension by creating a more enabling framework for ECD registration and support. The proposed amendments recognise that many community-based centres operate under challenging circumstances and require assistance to achieve compliance rather than exclusion from the system.

This development comes at a critical time for South Africa. Research consistently demonstrates that the first five years of a child’s life represent the most important period for brain development, language acquisition, social-emotional growth, and school readiness. However, despite this evidence, many children continue to face barriers to accessing quality ECD services.

The Children’s Amendment Bill presents an opportunity for Early Childhood Development. However, legislation alone cannot address the complex challenges facing the sector. Sustainable progress will require continued investment in the infrastructure, curriculum development and teacher training in centres.

As organisations working within the ECD sector, we welcome reforms that recognise the realities faced by centres. We cannot stress enough how important the first 1000 days of a child’s life are. We firmly believe that investment in ECDs is a long term investment because it advances children during their most pertinent years.

The Bill reflects a growing understanding that quality Early Childhood Development is not merely a social service; it is a national investment. Every child who gains access to quality early learning enters school better prepared to succeed, while society benefits from stronger educational outcomes, improved economic participation, and reduced inequality.

The Children’s Amendment Bill represents another positive step towards ensuring that all children have access to the strong foundations they need to thrive.

“The early years represent the greatest opportunity we have to change a child’s trajectory. We welcome reforms that make it easier for ECD centres to access support while maintaining a focus on quality and child wellbeing. When more centres are able to participate fully in the ECD ecosystem, more children benefit from the learning experiences that prepare them for lifelong success”- Theresa Michael, CEO Afrika Tikkun Bambanani.