CIEHC4 Confirms The Attendance Of The President Of The Republic Of Congo

39 speakers are also confirmed for the 2020’s event



The Central Africa’s Largest Oil & Gas Conference & Exhibition, CIEHC4, confirms the special attendance of His Excellency Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo; Minister Clement Mouamba, Prime Minister and Head of Government of the Republic of Congo; and the Minister Jean-Marc Thystere Tchicaya, The Minister of Hydrocarbons of Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Minister of Hydrocarbons of Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jean-Marc Thystere Tchicaya says that ‘’this international event, which has already made history in the annals of the oil and gas sector in the Republic of Congo, is now established as one of the most important meeting platforms for the oil industry.’’

In addition, the Minister strengthen that “the previous editions were a huge success and we intend to pursue with future editions in order to keep developing the Oil and Gas industry in Republic of the Congo and to leverage and spread a sustainable development of other sectors across the country and the African continent. The improvement of the Oil and Gas industry will enhance the local socio-economic diversification, the creation of new jobs and the development of new business.”

The Congo’s International Oil and Gas conference & Exhibition is been increasing the number of participants, in general. This year, CIEHC4 confirms the participation of over 39 speakers and 26 exhibitors. The event is happening on 19 – 21 of February 2020, at the Centre International de Conférence de Kintélé Brazzaville, Congo.

The agenda for the 4th edition aims to debate the “Creation of a local value chain and use of hydrocarbon resources as a catalyst for socio-economic development, economic diversification and integration in the region“ and will discuss key topics such the developing the value chain of the Oil and Gas Industry in the region, challenges and perspectives; promoting successful partnerships to advance exploitation and in the regional Oil and Gas sector; stimulating foreigner investment in Congo; strategies to stop gas flaring; sustainable development and environment; and strategies of financing projects for energy development.

Senior management and decision maker’s participants from Oil and Gas industry will attend the three days of the CIEHC4 and will have the exclusive opportunity of develop their network across the sector in order to increase the cooperation and to generate new business between companies. The 4th exhibition is the main venue where the investors can highlight their projects and services to key players.

The event provides a dedicated mobile App where the participants can interact with each other’s, see who are the other participants attending the conference and arrange meetings through the App.

About Republic of Congo:

The Republic of Congo is currently the third largest oil producing country in sub-Saharan Africa and the CIEHC is the official platform for the government to share and discuss its vision for the future of the national oil and gas industry with the key stakeholders in the country.

The registration for the CIEHC4 is still open for delegates, via https://oilgascongo.com/contact-us/#Attending or alternatively emailing directly to organisers, AME Trade, ciehc@ametrade.org.

