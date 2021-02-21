Collective Dreams and Women’s Voices at the New York African Film Festival

For this year’s online version of the New York African Film Festival, the theme is ‘Notes from Home: Recurring Dreams and Women’s Voices.’ According to the festival’s organizers, the films on view include those that celebrate the strength of women and others that focus on the uncertainty of identity and traditions in a globalizing world. The lineup features Desmond Ovbiagele’s The Milkmaid (Nigeria’s entry for the 2021 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film), about a woman who defies religious extremists in her town, and Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s acclaimed This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lesotho’s first ever Oscar entry), about an old woman whose arrangements for her burial are endangered when her village is slated to be destroyed by the construction of a new dam. The virtual festival is being presented jointly by Film at Lincoln Center and Maysles Documentary Center. For the first two weeks of the month-long fest, half of the features and shorts in the program will be available to stream via FLC, following which the rest will be available through Maysles.



SOURCE: HYPERALLERGIC

Like this: Like Loading...