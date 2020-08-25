Tue. Aug 25th, 2020

Competition Leaves Bad Smell for Egyptian Farmers

Aromatic oil extracts for perfumes from Egypt’s Gharbiya region make up over half the global supply. Egypt and India are the leading producers of jasmine extract, making up around 95 percent of supply, according to the International Federation of Essential Oils and Aroma Trades (IFEAT). Egyptian farmers have long complained that the low production costs of their big rival India drive their prices down. But the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic has been harder still, with demand dropping sharply, farmers said. Around 70 percent of the region’s floral production is handled by the Fakhry essential oils factory. Jasmine trade is estimated to pull in some $6.5 million annually for Egypt, providing income to around 50,000 people.

