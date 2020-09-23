Africa.com

Congregants Welcome the Reopening of Churches in Juba

19 hours ago 1 min read

Hundreds of Catholic faithful in the South Sudan capital Juba returned to Mass on Sunday, nearly five months after the government suspended religious, social and political gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “It is like Christmas today. Or it is like the resurrection of Christ because … from childhood, we used to come to this church. The church became part and parcel of our bodies spiritually. If you don’t come here, you find something is missing,” Plachido told VOA’s South Sudan in Focus. The ban on religious services was lifted two weeks ago. South Sudan’s Catholic churches are offering more services to ensure that fewer people attend each one, according to the archbishop. Juba’s Kator Parish, which used to have Mass three times each weekend, will now have it six times. The leadership also issued new guidelines for taking Holy Communion.

SOURCE: VOA

