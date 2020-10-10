Africa.com

Controversial French-Senegalese Filmmaker Maimouna Doucouré Talks ‘Cuties’

1 day ago 1 min read

She was the toast of the Cannes Film Festival, but then the controversy began. Maimouna Doucoure directed the award-winning ‘Cuties,’ a story about a young girl’s experiences as an African immigrant in Paris. Despite its masterful storytelling and fascinating subject matter, the film had a bumpy launch thanks to film posters that depicted pre-teen girls in an inappropriately sexual way.                   

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

