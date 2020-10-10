Controversial French-Senegalese Filmmaker Maimouna Doucouré Talks ‘Cuties’

She was the toast of the Cannes Film Festival, but then the controversy began. Maimouna Doucoure directed the award-winning ‘Cuties,’ a story about a young girl’s experiences as an African immigrant in Paris. Despite its masterful storytelling and fascinating subject matter, the film had a bumpy launch thanks to film posters that depicted pre-teen girls in an inappropriately sexual way.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Articles
Hawa Hassan’s Recipes Highlight the Diversity of African Cuisine
Nigeria Wins Major Oil Deal Battle
African States Breathe a Sigh of Relief
Ugandan Mobile Money Firm Almost Cleaned Out
Poor Transport Infrastructure a Big Hindrance to Economic Development in Nigeria
Streaming Services Plug Into Africa’s Access to Mobile Phones
Opening New Doors in Kenya’s Automobile Industry
World Food Programme Wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
African States Bemoan a Biased Rating System