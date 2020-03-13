Fri. Mar 13th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Coronavirus – Africa

coronavirus
14 mins ago 2 min read

We should give Africa credit for the excellent job its ministries of health, and the Africa Centres for Disease Control, have been delivering when it comes to highly communicable diseases.

Africa has stunned the world by not taking a leading role in the headlines about the global crisis we are now facing with the Coronavirus pandemic.  There are numerous theories as to why this is so, ranging from Africa’s experience with epidemics, which has better prepared its countries to isolate victims of highly contagious diseases, to speculation about the disease’s ability to survive warm weather, to the disease has simply not arrived in large numbers, yet.

I was traveling in Africa during February at the time that the Coronavirus was making its way from Wuhan, China to the rest of the world.  When I landed in Mauritius, I had to fill out a detailed public health survey while still on the plane, and before I could go through passport control, nurses wearing masks took every passenger’s temperature with a laser infrared temperature gun.  Any passenger with a fever was pulled aside, and taken into quarantine. When I landed in South Africa a week later, government staff greeted all arriving passengers with a similar laser infrared temperature gun, as well as thermal cameras that detect elevated body temperature on a large display screen. Passengers with fevers were taken aside and screened further.  When I returned home to the United States several days later, there was no screening whatsoever, and anyone with a fever could waltz right into the country.

We should give Africa credit for the excellent job its ministries of health, and the Africa Centres for Disease Control, have been delivering when it comes to highly communicable diseases.

Here is a selection of important stories from varying viewpoints:

We will keep you updated on the impact of the virus on Africa in the coming days and weeks.

Kind regards,

Teresa Clarke, Chairman and Executive Editor

Share it!

More Articles

3 min read

Angola Secures Key Energy Endorsements For AOG 2020

19 hours ago
3 min read

A Guide To Improving Indoor Air Quality For Better Health

2 days ago
2 min read

International Women’s Day: Deworming The Girl Child

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Coronavirus – Africa

14 mins ago
4 min read

Changing the Gender Bias in Agriculture

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s Plan to Help African Women Reach the Top

10 hours ago
1 min read

Does Lesotho’s Constitution Protect the PM?

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today