Thu. Sep 17th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Corporate Activity In Africa – Has Covid-19 Opened Opportunities For Investors?

14 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

COVID-19 has brought certain industries into sharper focus, either because they came to a virtual standstill early in the pandemic, or because demand for their products and services has surged. On the growth side, healthcare and pharmaceuticals have surged amid the pandemic for obvious reasons – which has also highlighted Africa’s reliance on medical and other supplies from abroad. To unlock opportunities in this space, there is an urgent need for governments, regulators and business to embrace technology and invest in medical supply chains. Given that there is no single bank offering services across Africa, opportunities are there for the taking in the fintech, particularly mobile money and space. In Zambia, for example, we have seen deals anchored on geographical expansion in the fintech, e-commerce and financial services sectors, and east African remains an important hub for growth, development and innovation in this space. Despite the general slowdown of FDI in Ethiopia, significant activities leading up to the planned telecom sector liberalization are underway.  Nonetheless, critical industries in Ethiopia (including financial services, retail, and import trade) remain reserved for domestic investors.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

More Articles

1 min read

The Influence of International Design Styles in the African Context

14 hours ago
1 min read

Rights Groups Condemn Hefty Prison Sentence of Nigerian Pubescent

14 hours ago
1 min read

South African Photographer Snaps Flower Power

1 day ago
1 min read

Senegalese Delivery Startup Now Active in 5 African Markets

1 day ago
1 min read

Why African States Host Foreign Military Bases

1 day ago
1 min read

Addis Gets New Notes

1 day ago
1 min read

Finding a Solution to Algeria’s Exam Problem

1 day ago
1 min read

The Streets of Marrakesh are Awfully Quiet

1 day ago
1 min read

Conflict a Cause for Concern at Ugandan Camp

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Corporate Activity In Africa – Has Covid-19 Opened Opportunities For Investors?

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Influence of International Design Styles in the African Context

14 hours ago
1 min read

Rights Groups Condemn Hefty Prison Sentence of Nigerian Pubescent

14 hours ago
5 min read

Youth Activist-led Social Enterprise Inspires Next Generation Of Female Leaders

19 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today