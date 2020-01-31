Corporate Africa’s Moment to Shine

As Africa grapples with a plethora of social, economic and environmental challenges, there is a substantial opportunity for large corporates to introspect and determine whether they are still staying true to their core purposes. For some time, much of the corporate world globally seemed focused mainly on satisfying the expectations of shareholders, while other important stakeholders were given less emphasis. In other words, many big companies lost sight of their true purpose, and have forgotten that many entrepreneurs start companies in response to unmet needs in society. Successful entrepreneurs meet these needs and make a profit. Social impact and shareholder returns can go together.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM