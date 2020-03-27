Fri. Mar 27th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Could this Be the Beginning of Zimbabwe’s Economic Recovery?

3 hours ago 1 min read

The Commercial Farmers Union (CFU) which is comprised of the largest group of white farmers evicted from farms under Zimbabwe’s controversial land-reform programme has welcomed the deal offered by government last week to give them land in lieu of compensation. Zimbabwe made what appeared to be a climbdown from the land reform programme last week after gazetting a law to offer farms, as an alternative to compensation, to selected white farmers. The cash-strapped government does not have adequate funds to pay the farmers for compensation and has resorted to offer land to break the two-decade impasse. In an interview with Business Day, CFU director Ben Giplin said the new law mainly applies to white farmers protected by the bilateral investment promotion and protection agreement (Bippas). “The measure will likely apply to a limited number of about 200 foreign citizens covered by ratified Bippas and possibly several hundred farmers who are classified as indigenous.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

The Lucrative Business that’s Killing the Congo Basin

2 hours ago
1 min read

Creating Larger Value and Impact in Africa’s Recycled Plastic Economy

2 hours ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Gambling Sector Goes Through Withdrawal

3 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Lucrative Business that’s Killing the Congo Basin

2 hours ago
1 min read

Creating Larger Value and Impact in Africa’s Recycled Plastic Economy

2 hours ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Gambling Sector Goes Through Withdrawal

3 hours ago
1 min read

Could this Be the Beginning of Zimbabwe’s Economic Recovery?

3 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today