Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Covid-19 Made Kenya Relook How it Caters to its Population’s Needs

12 hours ago 1 min read

The value and potential of geographic information system – or GIS, “the science of where” – has become even more obvious this year as the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. The science consists of a framework for gathering, analysing and visualising spatial data for better decision-making. Organisations and individuals in Kenya have taken advantage of geographic information system to gain spatial insights on COVID-19 to inform decision making and responses. They can show where the vulnerable populations and active cases are, where to find care, and where there are resource gaps. They also build a picture of the pandemic over time. One analysis by Kenyan health economist and financing researcher Edwine Barasa and colleagues revealed significant gaps in the capacity of hospitals to handle a potential surge in the early phases of the pandemic. In the same analysis they showed that only 22% of Kenya’s population lived within two hours of a facility with an intensive care unit.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Young Ghanaian Farmers Show their Most Prized Possession as they Start a New Life

12 hours ago
1 min read

Malawi will Establish an Embassy in Jerusalem

12 hours ago
1 min read

Magufuli Begins his Second Term in Office

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Man Who Once Fought for Ouattara Calls for Dissidence

12 hours ago
1 min read

Bringing Music to Deal with Nigeria’s Mental Wellness

12 hours ago
1 min read

Keyboards are the New Weapons for Zimbabweans Intent on Confronting a Rising Dictatorship

12 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s Peace Laureate Launches What Some Say is War

12 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Strategy to Get Athletes Olympic Ready

1 day ago
1 min read

Cannabis in Africa Remains a Controversial Issue

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Young Ghanaian Farmers Show their Most Prized Possession as they Start a New Life

12 hours ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Made Kenya Relook How it Caters to its Population’s Needs

12 hours ago
1 min read

Malawi will Establish an Embassy in Jerusalem

12 hours ago
1 min read

Magufuli Begins his Second Term in Office

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: