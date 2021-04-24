Africa.com

Crayon is Nigeria’s Prince of Bright Pop Melodies

Over the past two years Crayon’s high-powered records have earned him a unique space within Nigeria’s pop market. On his 2019 debut EP, the cheekily-titled Cray Cray, the musician shines over cohesive, bright production where he revels in finding pockets of joy in seemingly everyday material. His breakout record “So Fine” is built around the adorable promises of a lover to his woman. It’s a fairly trite theme, but the 21-year-old musician’s endearing voice strikes the beat in perfect form, and when the hook “call my number, I go respond, oh eh” rolls in, the mastery of space and time is at a level usually attributed to the icons of Afropop: Wizkid, P-Square, Wande Coal.       

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

