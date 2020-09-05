Sat. Sep 5th, 2020

Creating a Southern African Travel Bubble

South African travellers may have the opportunity to travel within the African continent should the country fast-track the reopening of its regional borders. Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said, “We are monitoring the risk of the virus spread, and we are satisfied with the current downward trend of new infections. If sustained, we can fast-track the reopening regional borders soon… In this way, through regional coordination with our regional partners, we could create a regional travel bubble. Africa land markets form the bedrock of tourism in South Africa. This region alone accounts for 71 percent of international arrivals. This would give a further boost to the recovery efforts of the sector.”

SOURCE: IOL

