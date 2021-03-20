Africa.com

Creating an African Payment Platform for Multinationals Entering New Markets

1 hour ago 1 min read

Fintech firm, Flutterwave has teamed up with U.S. payments giant PayPal to enable PayPal customers pay African merchants through its platform. The collaboration will connect small and medium enterprises with the more than 377 million PayPal account holders globally, Flutterwave said, eliminating the barrier to cross-border commerce. Flutterwave’s integration with PayPal will be operational across 50 African countries and worldwide, it said in a statement. Online payments got a boost with the COVID-19 pandemic as people rely on mobile apps for shopping and paying bills. Like other companies in the digital payments sector, San Jose, California-based PayPal has profited from the boom in online transactions that pushed more business into the virtual realm. Flutterwave could consider a New York listing after it raised $170 million from investors to expand its customer base, pushing its valuation up to more than $1 billion.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

