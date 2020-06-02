Africa.com

Daraba: Healthy Stew From Chad

2 hours ago
Daraba

Image: Taste Atlas

Original article published at TasteAtlas.

Simple, healthy, and inexpensive, daraba is a Chadian stew made with chopped okra, mixed vegetables, tomatoes, stock cubes, and smooth peanut butter, giving the dish a unique flavor. It is usually served with rice, boiled cassava, or boiled plantains on the side.

Profile
Website

TasteAtlas is a world atlas of food and drinks, an encyclopedia of flavors dedicated to capturing the tastes and scents of every city and village.

