Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Deep-dive into the Continent’s Fintech Space

4 hours ago 1 min read

Every two years since June 2017, Disrupt Africa has released the Finnovating for Africa publication, which tracks the extraordinary development of the fintech ecosystem across Africa over the last few years. It includes consideration of the regional spread and growth of fintech ventures, discussion of startup activity in various sub-sectors of the fintech industry, data on fintech startup launches by year, tracking of funding and acquisitions in the fintech space, details of fintech accelerator programmes open to African applicants and financial institutions with initiatives aimed at African fintech startups, and a full list of every known African fintech startup. It is doing this with the help of key partners Flutterwave, an African fintech company that allows clients to use its APIs and work with its developers to customise payments applications, and which recently obtained “unicorn” status, and GreenHouse Capital, a Lagos-based fintech investment company that invests capital and specialised expertise into companies that will power Africa’s economic future.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

2 min read

How Governments Should Respond to the Potential Economic Impact of Climate Change

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Pile Up at the Suez Canal

4 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Grants Zimbabwean Teleco the Licence to Build its Fibre Backbone

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Bitcoin Conundrum

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Re-industrialisation of Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

New US Administration Brings in New Prospects for African Asset Managers

4 hours ago
2 min read

What Covid-19 has Revealed about the Way Africa’s Risk Profile is Measured

4 hours ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Pyramids Yearn for Recognition

2 days ago
1 min read

Cameroonian Duo Arrested for Having Lunch in Drag

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Deep-dive into the Continent’s Fintech Space

4 hours ago
2 min read

How Governments Should Respond to the Potential Economic Impact of Climate Change

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Pile Up at the Suez Canal

4 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Grants Zimbabwean Teleco the Licence to Build its Fibre Backbone

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: