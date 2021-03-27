Deep-dive into the Continent’s Fintech Space

Every two years since June 2017, Disrupt Africa has released the Finnovating for Africa publication, which tracks the extraordinary development of the fintech ecosystem across Africa over the last few years. It includes consideration of the regional spread and growth of fintech ventures, discussion of startup activity in various sub-sectors of the fintech industry, data on fintech startup launches by year, tracking of funding and acquisitions in the fintech space, details of fintech accelerator programmes open to African applicants and financial institutions with initiatives aimed at African fintech startups, and a full list of every known African fintech startup. It is doing this with the help of key partners Flutterwave, an African fintech company that allows clients to use its APIs and work with its developers to customise payments applications, and which recently obtained “unicorn” status, and GreenHouse Capital, a Lagos-based fintech investment company that invests capital and specialised expertise into companies that will power Africa’s economic future.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

