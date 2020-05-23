Africa.com

Deezer Celebrates Africa Day And Reveals Africa’s Most Streamed Artists

1 day ago 2 min read
Africa’s Most Streamed Artists

In celebration of Africa Day on 25 May, Deezer, the global music streaming service has revealed the top streamed artists in Africa.

Music fans in Africa love global icons such as Eminem, Drake, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish, but it is Algerian singer, dancer and rapper Soolking who takes the crown as the most streamed artist.

Local African artists also shine bright across the continent as Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Egypt’s Amr Diab and South Africa’s Kabza De Small soar high as the top five most streamed African artists in Africa. 

“What makes Africa so special is the rich diversity that can be found everywhere – from our culture, languages, art and especially our unique music.

At Deezer we want to celebrate and showcase the incredible artists and the music making waves across the continent and the world. Local artists across Africa continue to create new sounds that inspire fellow artists around the world,” said Sotiris Moldovanos, Deezer’s Music Editor for Africa.

From today Deezer has also released ‘Africa Unites’, a dedicated playlist curated with current hits from across the continent showcasing different genres and trends.

Below are the Top 20 Most Streamed Artists by African users in the overall and Africa Artist categories:

Top 20 Most Streamed Artists Overall by African Users (2020)

1.       Soolking
2.       Ninho
3.       Eminem
4.       Drake
5.       PNL
6.       The Weeknd
7.       Justin Bieber
8.       Billie Eilish
9.       Dadju
10.   Burna Boy
11.   Roddy Ricch
12.   Amr Diab
13.   Ed Sheeran
14.   Maes
15.   Post Malone
16.   Chris Brown
17.   Travis Scott
18.   Kabza De Small
19.   DJ Maphorisa
20.   Khalid

Top 20 Most Streamed Artists from Africa and the diaspora by African users (2020):

1.       Soolking
2.       Ninho
3.       Burna Boy
4.       Amr Diab
5.       Kabza De Small
6.       Dj Maphorisa
7.       Fireboy Dml
8.       Davido
9.       Damso
10.   Mohamed Amaki
11.   WizKid
12.   Maître Gims
13.   Mr Eazi
14.   Joeboy
15.   Naira Marley
16.   Joyous Celebration
17.   Fally ipupa
18.   Elaine
19.   Rema
20.   Spoegwolf

