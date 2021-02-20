Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Deloitte Agrees to Support Steinhoff’s Proposed Global Settlement Plan

27 mins ago 1 min read

The consulting firm has agreed to pay $85 million to certain claimants as part of the retailer’s proposed $1 billion global lawsuit settlement plan, and that a company opposing the plan had withdrawn its court application. The announcement sent Steinhoff’s Johannesburg-listed shares soaring 15.70% to reach their highest in nearly two and a half years, while its primary Frankfurt-listed shares jumped by 18.55% by 1231 GMT.  “The settlement by Deloitte is not in any way an admission of any liability for the losses incurred by Steinhoff and its stakeholders as a result of the accounting irregularities at Steinhoff,” Deloitte said in a separate statement. The moves takes the scandal-hit retailer a step closer to a settlement plan proposed in July after an accounting fraud in December 2017 prompted investors to dump its shares and led to a string of top level resignations. Steinhoff also said it had reached an agreement with Conservatorium Holdings LLC and certain entities linked to former Steinhoff chairman and second largest shareholder Christo Wiese, which will result in Conservatorium withdrawing the court application.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Ghanaian Computer Specialist Designs Popular Game for Kids

28 mins ago
1 min read

Biden Looks at the Ethiopia Dam Saga with Fresher Eyes

29 mins ago
1 min read

Is Nigeria Ready to Leave Fossil Fuels and Go Green?

31 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Launches a List of Critical Skills it Needs

32 mins ago
1 min read

How these African Fintechs Make Money

33 mins ago
1 min read

The Problems Holding Back Africa’s Robust Adoption of the Internet

33 mins ago
1 min read

New WTO Chief to Prioritise Access to the Vaccine

34 mins ago
1 min read

Johannesburg is Looking for Smart City Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

It’s Down to the Final Two in Niger’s Election

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Deloitte Agrees to Support Steinhoff’s Proposed Global Settlement Plan

27 mins ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Computer Specialist Designs Popular Game for Kids

28 mins ago
1 min read

Biden Looks at the Ethiopia Dam Saga with Fresher Eyes

29 mins ago
1 min read

Is Nigeria Ready to Leave Fossil Fuels and Go Green?

31 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: