#DI Alumni to Bring the Mother City to Life on Inaugural Cape Town Design Trail

For the month of June, Cape Town will be celebrating its history as a design epicenter with the inauguration of the city’s Design Trail. A series of programs and events will showcase the enormous talent of the area while also serving as a jumpstart for reengagement following the pandemic’s lockdown. The trail offers an exciting programme of events for the month of June to re-ignite the passion for design among the public and industry members alike and allow for greater engagement with design, and each other. From industry talks and professional networking events and a series of online platforms, the programme is aimed at inspiring collaboration, a sense of community and showcasing brands. 

