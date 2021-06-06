DI Alumni to Bring the Mother City to Life on Inaugural Cape Town Design Trail

For the month of June, Cape Town will be celebrating its history as a design epicenter with the inauguration of the city’s Design Trail. A series of programs and events will showcase the enormous talent of the area while also serving as a jumpstart for reengagement following the pandemic’s lockdown. The trail offers an exciting programme of events for the month of June to re-ignite the passion for design among the public and industry members alike and allow for greater engagement with design, and each other. From industry talks and professional networking events and a series of online platforms, the programme is aimed at inspiring collaboration, a sense of community and showcasing brands.
SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA
