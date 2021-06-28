Digital Lab Africa Calls On Video Game Creators

Video Game category is now open to all prototypes/concepts of video games for any type of device
The second phase of the Digital Lab Africa (DLA) call for applications is now open after a successful first phase for animation and immersive experience categories. The focus of this phase is on Video Games. The destabilizing impact of the pandemic on the music and digital art sectors has been such that the inclusion of these two categories has been set to resume in 2022.
Applications for the Video Game category opened on 11 June and will close on 11 July 2021.
In 2020, DLA received more than 500 applications from over 32 countries. For its fifth edition, Digital Lab Africa has switched to a fully online format. The online incubation which will take place between September 2021 and March 2022 is enabled by our partners, Plaine Images, Play in Lab, Africa Games Week, Maliyo Games and Plug in Digital. The incubation will include expert mentorship, playtest and marketing workshops, masterclasses, participation in Demo Day pitches and Industry related events.
WHO CAN APPLY: The DLA#5 call for application is open to anyone from the field of digital content creation: artists, producers, designers, start-ups, SMEs, collectives, students or entrepreneurs, living in or native of a Sub-Saharan African country. The Video Game category is open to all prototypes/concepts of video games for any type of device (smartphone, computer, console etc.). Video game projects with creative storytelling/experience and using innovative technologies will be considered first. All types of games are accepted: casual games, adventure, platform, social gaming, strategy, e-sport etc.
TO APPLY, VISIT: http://digilabafrica.com/submit-a-project/
1. Complete and submit the online form directly from this link: https://forms.gle/TwQkvT45BpY4c9ez9
2. Send your application documents by email to: applications@digilabafrica.com
Application deadline for the 2nd phase: 11 July 2021
While not available this year at DLA, music and digital art will remain a key feature at the Fak’ugesi Digital innovation Festival. Stay on the lookout for 2021 Fak’ugesi programme announcement on the 22 June which will also be published on the Fak’ugesi website at: www.fakugesi.co.za
