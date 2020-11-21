Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Discover Something Magical on this Train Journey

6 mins ago 1 min read

On a continent where taking things slowly is compulsory, it won’t come as much of a surprise the 46-hour journey along the 1160-mile (1860km) route from Tanzania’s port city to New Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia often ends up taking far longer. Then again, few trains in the world offer the chance of spotting big game from your seat, but the Tazara (Tanzania and Zambia Railway Authority) does exactly that. For many, the highlight is neither the scenery nor the wildlife, though; it is the chance to spend two days watching everyday life out of the window, and enjoying the clamour and chaos when the train pulls to a halt, scheduled or unscheduled.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

More Articles

1 min read

Booking a Hike in Southern Africa Just Got Easier

8 mins ago
1 min read

Seychellois Culture Woven into Every Aspect of the Guest Experience

9 mins ago
1 min read

Bermuda’s African Diaspora Heritage Trail

12 mins ago
1 min read

Meet Azawi, Uganda’s Rising Star

14 mins ago
1 min read

Adjaye Associates Reveals the New Thabo Mbeki Presidential Library in Johannesburg

17 mins ago
1 min read

In Accra, Five Designers Are Reinventing Ghanaian Traditions

19 mins ago
1 min read

A New Museum to Bring the Benin Bronzes Home

20 mins ago
1 min read

These 4 Female Musicians are Transforming the Conservative Culture in Nigeria

23 mins ago
1 min read

The Most Promising Early-stage Businesses in the Space-tech Sector across Africa

12 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Discover Something Magical on this Train Journey

6 mins ago
1 min read

Booking a Hike in Southern Africa Just Got Easier

8 mins ago
1 min read

Seychellois Culture Woven into Every Aspect of the Guest Experience

9 mins ago
1 min read

Bermuda’s African Diaspora Heritage Trail

12 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: