Discover the Minimalist Designs of Nigerian-Owned Fashion Label NASO

With an emphasis on social impact, particularly education, and minimalist design, NASO is doing good and looking fine. See their beautifully simple designs and learn how they’re bettering communities in Africa. Influenced by African aesthetics and manufactured completely on the continent, the brand is invested in building schools in rural ares of Nigeria, and uses a percentage of its earnings in order to do so, says founder Nigerian-American Uyi Omorogbe. The brand built its first school in the Nigerian village of Urhokuosa, where Omorogbe’s father is from in 2019.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA