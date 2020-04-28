Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Discrimination against Africans in China is Nothing New

1 day ago 1 min read

African people continue to be barred from hotels, shops and restaurants in Guangzhou, despite Chinese officials assuring governments across Africa that discrimination resulting from efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak would stop. Racist discrimination in Guangzhou earlier this month caused outrage in Africa, provoking rare official protests to China by several countries. Anger in Africa rose earlier this month when images of African residents in Guangzhou being barred from various locations began circulating on social media. Other images showed evicted Africans sleeping on the streets. China has maintained strict screening protocols, concerned about any resurgence in infections by virus carriers who exhibit no symptoms or by infected people arriving from abroad. Authorities have limited international flights and blocked almost all foreigners from entering the country, as well as required mandatory centralised quarantines for those returning from overseas. Experts say such wariness has given rise to new levels of xenophobia and that Africans have borne the brunt of this. The area in Guagnzhou where Africans live has been known for years as Chocolate City and the people who have lived there have routinely faced attacks from locals.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Algeria Finds its Voice over the Airwaves

1 day ago
1 min read

Good News for Egyptian Food-tech Startup

1 day ago
1 min read

The Impact of the Coronavirus in South Africa Will be Shaped by its Unequal Society

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

South Sudan’s First Mobile Money Service Launches An International Remittance Service

17 hours ago
3 min read

From Refugee To Africa’s Best Rapper: Finland Based DK Balafu Is Gaining Acquisition Of The Rap Game

18 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Common Sense Energy Agenda Against Covid-19 And Oil Price War

18 hours ago
6 min read

UN’s Development Goals Threatened By A World Economy Facing Recession

18 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today