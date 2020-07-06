Africa.com

Documenting Rising Sea Levels in Senegal’s Saint-Louis

10 mins ago 1 min read

Nicky Woo has won the Marilyn Stafford award 2020 with her picture project As the Water Comes. The shells of sea-facing homes that have been destroyed in Saint-Louis. Its strategic coastal location previously allowed the city to flourish, but today the ‘Venice of Africa’ is being slowly consumed by the sea. The Senegalese government keeps track of the crumbling houses on the Saint Louis coast using personalised numbers. When people can no longer live in them, families can be identified and moved to a tented camp where they often live with three or four other families in a single structure. Inhabitants of this coast have been fishing for centuries, but many are now being forced to relocate, their way of life wiped out by rising waters.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

