Dozens of Heritage Attractions and Art Galleries around South Africa Forced to Close

With tourists absent due to the virus and school visits, a major source of income, not happening because of restrictions, a number of other cultural institutions are suffering a similar fate. They include the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town, the Johannesburg Art Gallery, and Mandela’s house in the township of Soweto. South Africa’s 200 billion rand ($14 billion) loan-guarantee scheme, aimed to encourage banks to lend more and on favourable terms to businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis, has not helped as much as was hoped. Many distressed companies are reluctant to assume more liabilities.
SOURCE: SKIFT
