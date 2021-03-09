Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Dozens of Mozambicans are Suffering from PTSD

11 hours ago 1 min read

The insurgency in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is causing a mental health crisis, with a quarter of the region’s population now displaced. People are struggling with untreated trauma after witnessing extreme violence, including mass beheadings, said humanitarian groups concerned about the strain on those who have sheltered dozens of displaced people in their homes. Patricia Postigo, a medical coordinator for Médecins Sans Frontières, said the psychological distress of people when they emerged from hiding in the bush was generally worse than their physical condition. “You see the people are very sad, depressed. You can see they are lost when they are talking with you, totally lost. They cannot sleep at night,” she said. “All of these displaced people, they all need support, and also the local community. They are the ones giving support and they are caring, but they need help themselves.” Postigo said the health system in the historically neglected province had collapsed, and was not equipped to support the mental health needs of the displaced people.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

Lami Revolutionises Kenya’s Insurance Applications

11 hours ago
1 min read

New Guide for Africa’s Energy Sector Post Pandemic

11 hours ago
1 min read

African Solutions to African Problems

11 hours ago
1 min read

Equatorial Guinea Calls for Help after Munitions Blasts

11 hours ago
1 min read

An Uneasy Calm Returns in Dakar

11 hours ago
1 min read

Niger’s President Receives Good Governance Award

11 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonian Women Call for an Inclusive Government

11 hours ago
1 min read

Inspiring Female Pioneers Shaping the Future of Space Exploration across Africa and Beyond

11 hours ago
1 min read

Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World

11 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Nourishing Africa Partners With The Mastercard Foundation & U.S. African Development Foundation To Train Agripreneurs In Nigeria

9 hours ago
2 min read

Flight Doctor Completes 100th Mission On Emergency Flight To Sudan

10 hours ago
1 min read

Dozens of Mozambicans are Suffering from PTSD

11 hours ago
1 min read

Lami Revolutionises Kenya’s Insurance Applications

11 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: