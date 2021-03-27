DRC Grants Zimbabwean Teleco the Licence to Build its Fibre Backbone

Kinshasa, Kikwit, Kananga, Muanda, Mwene-Ditu, Kolwezi, Lubumbashi now have access to the 2,500km fibre optic network laid by Liquid Intelligent Technologies (LIT) in the DRC. This group, previously known as Liquid Telecom, is a subsidiary of the Zimbabwean group Econet Wireless, owned by Zimbabwean tycoon Strive Masiyiwa. “Its new name confirms the strategic shift of the company, which has added IT and cybersecurity to telecommunications,” says its CEO Michel Hebert during a face-to-face meeting with the press in Kinshasa. A second line is under construction. It will be 4,000km long and will link the central-southern part to eastern DRC. With these two lines, the DRC will become the 14th member country of the ‘One Africa Network, which totals more than 73,000km of fibre optics on the continent, from Cape Town in South Africa to Dar-es-Salam in Tanzania, or to Lubumbashi in the DRC.

SOURCE: THE AFRICAN REPORT

