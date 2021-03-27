Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

DRC Grants Zimbabwean Teleco the Licence to Build its Fibre Backbone

4 hours ago 1 min read

Kinshasa, Kikwit, Kananga, Muanda, Mwene-Ditu, Kolwezi, Lubumbashi now have access to the 2,500km fibre optic network laid by Liquid Intelligent Technologies (LIT) in the DRC. This group, previously known as Liquid Telecom, is a subsidiary of the Zimbabwean group Econet Wireless, owned by Zimbabwean tycoon Strive Masiyiwa. “Its new name confirms the strategic shift of the company, which has added IT and cybersecurity to telecommunications,” says its CEO Michel Hebert during a face-to-face meeting with the press in Kinshasa. A second line is under construction. It will be 4,000km long and will link the central-southern part to eastern DRC. With these two lines, the DRC will become the 14th member country of the ‘One Africa Network, which totals more than 73,000km of fibre optics on the continent, from Cape Town in South Africa to Dar-es-Salam in Tanzania, or to Lubumbashi in the DRC.

SOURCE: THE AFRICAN REPORT

More Articles

1 min read

Nigeria’s Bitcoin Conundrum

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Re-industrialisation of Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

New US Administration Brings in New Prospects for African Asset Managers

4 hours ago
2 min read

What Covid-19 has Revealed about the Way Africa’s Risk Profile is Measured

4 hours ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Pyramids Yearn for Recognition

2 days ago
1 min read

Cameroonian Duo Arrested for Having Lunch in Drag

2 days ago
1 min read

The Scenic Route through Lagos Rush Hour

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Boy Joins Team McLaren

2 days ago
1 min read

Namibia is Forced to Look at its Laws around Parenting

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

DRC Grants Zimbabwean Teleco the Licence to Build its Fibre Backbone

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Bitcoin Conundrum

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Re-industrialisation of Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

New US Administration Brings in New Prospects for African Asset Managers

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: