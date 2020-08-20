Thu. Aug 20th, 2020

DRC’s Peace Activist Threatened

The international community has strongly condemned the death threats against Congolese Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege. Mukwege, 65, has recently faced a barrage of threats over his campaign for accountability, justice, and end to violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In a tweet last week, he condemned the relentless violence in the northeastern Ituri province and called for an “independent & impartial tribunal … an International Criminal Court for DRC and/or mixed specialized chambers.” Mike Hammer, US ambassador to the DRC, termed the threats “unacceptable.” Canadian envoy Nicolas Simard called for an end to impunity in the country. Earlier this week, American organization Physicians Human Rights called for immediate action to protect Mukwege, his family members, and others around him. Mukwege, who has spent most of his adult life helping victims of sexual violence in the DRC, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 alongside Nadia Murad for his efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

SOURCE: ANADOLU AGENCY

