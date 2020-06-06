Africa.com

Drive-in Cinemas Make a Comeback in SA

5 mins ago 1 min read

Drive-in SA were hosting drive-in cinema nights at a number of venues in the City of Gold. Since lockdown, like most businesses, operations were temporarily suspended. As the lockdown restrictions begin to ease, the drive-in experience could soon become a reality once again. The Mother City Drive-In will get you out of the house to watch your favourite film very soon. In a Facebook post, the company said: ‘Mother City Drive-in is a Covid-19/social distancing friendly series of events planned to take place as soon as lockdown levels decrease & certain regulations/restrictions ease further. Parkflix will open to Durban drive-in enthusiasts as soon as government gives them the green light. Crafted by the minds of Splashy Fen Music Festival, this new addition to the entertainment circuit is sure to be a hit.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

