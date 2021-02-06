Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Durban Students Initiate a Space to Foster More Campus Interaction

20 seconds ago 1 min read

It’s an inspiring story of how grit, determination, and careful planning can turn big ideas into reality. Six years ago, Durban University of Technology student Thabiso Joyisa started a movement among his classmates to form a group called Level Six. With a goal of addressing the shortcomings of their architecture program, they lobbied the university and tapped influential professionals to advance their plan for a new structure to promote greater idea sharing and community building. In 2020, the project was adopted by the Durban University of Technology into the master plan of the institution. Going into 2021, the team will proceed with the design phase. Joyisa also revealed that the next goal is an exhibition, which is set to take place July  2021 where we will see a wide range of speakers and young creatives come together to celebrate design.
        

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

More Articles

1 min read

FOKN Bois and the New ‘Contradict’ Documentary Highlight Despair and Hope in Ghana

3 mins ago
1 min read

Amira Rasool: Connecting Africa’s Designer Fashion to the Rest of the Globe

8 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Way to Protect Africa’s Biodiversity is to Integrate Conservation Measures on Working Lands

15 hours ago
1 min read

Building Africa’s Biggest Data Centre

15 hours ago
1 min read

Easing the Fears of Zambia’s Mining Firms

15 hours ago
1 min read

A Portal Aimed at Connecting Freelancers from across Africa to Businesses Globally

15 hours ago
1 min read

Another Step to Bringing Sudan in from the Cold

15 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Wealthiest have Come through the Pandemic just Fine

15 hours ago
1 min read

Forecasts Paint a Bright Future for Africa’s Diversified Economies

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Durban Students Initiate a Space to Foster More Campus Interaction

20 seconds ago
1 min read

FOKN Bois and the New ‘Contradict’ Documentary Highlight Despair and Hope in Ghana

3 mins ago
1 min read

Amira Rasool: Connecting Africa’s Designer Fashion to the Rest of the Globe

8 mins ago
4 min read

The Growing Importance Of Solar Power For The African Economy

1 hour ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: