Dutch Family Retraces their Roots Back to Ghana

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Acheampongs began their journey during the Year of Return campaign in 2019. It was only supposed to last one year. Through their family YouTube channel, the Acheampongs hope to change the narrative of what it’s like to live in Africa. Anna admits that she was exhausted from the hustle-and-bustle in Europe. In Ghana, the family spends more time on their mental health and wellness and spending quality time together. Anna tells Travel Noire that the best part of living abroad is the fact that they are celebrated in ways they were not in The Netherlands.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

