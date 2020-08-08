East Africa’s Biggest Tourist Event is Going Unnoticed

The wildebeest migration – one of UNESCO’s Wonders of the World – attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists in a typical year. But this year is anything but typical. To help try and plug the gaping revenue hole, hoteliers and tour agents have been encouraging domestic tourism. Some operators are encouraging Kenyans and foreigners living in the country to take a “staycation” and visit Kenyan tourist areas. Some have answered the call, with visits by locals keeping some lodges in the Mara afloat. But these are difficult times for everybody – and even if international travel has partially resumed in Kenya, those who depend solely on tourism for their livelihood are worried that with the continued uncertainty around COVID-19, it could take many months or even years for the sector to fully recover.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA