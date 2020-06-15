EbonyLife TV Shows Netflix around Nollywood

Share it!

Netflix, has partnered with Nigerian filmmaker Mo Abudu to create new content from the West African nation. Abudu, who owns a production company, EbonyLife TV, will work with the teams at Netflix to create two original series as well as multiple Netflix-branded films. The partnership with Netflix will see on-screen adaptations of literary works by two award-winning Nigerian authors, Lola Shoneyin and Wole Soyinka. Shoneyin’s debut novel, “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives,” will be developed into a series, and Soyinka’s play, “Death and the King’s Horseman,” will be adapted into a film. “We’re thrilled about this first-of-its-kind partnership in Africa that will bring some of Nigeria — and Africa’s — most iconic storytelling to screen. We look forward to supporting Mo as she brings all these diverse Nigerian stories to the world,” Ghettuba said in a statement.

SOURCE: CNN