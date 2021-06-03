eCampus Presents GHS2,000,000 Award To All 80 Participating Schools In The Sharks Quiz

After 4 months of intense competition between 80 schools, Wesley Girls SHS emerged first time winners of the Senior Sharks Quiz competition beating defending champs PRESEC Legon in the final. Christian International High School were crowned third time Junior Sharks champions. (click https://africaschoolsonline.com/ for more on the competition)

CEO Cecil S. Nutakor (right) of eCampus LLC presenting the award

At the Award ceremony on May 29, 2021, the CEO of eCampus LLC, Cecil S. Nutakor presented not just the winners, but all participating schools with GHS2,000,000 worth of subscriptions on the platform. The gesture was in honor of the first board chair, Lawyer Victor Kojo Mensah Ababio, who was laid to rest on the eve of the finale.

“GHS2,000,000 worth of subscriptions to 8000 participating students with ‘Sharks’ promo code”

This will allow 8,000 students access all core subjects for 6 months at no cost with the promo code ‘Sharks’ (across JHS & SHS).

The CEO stated, “We want to support all schools to give a fair playing ground in the next competition, just like our first board chair was instrumental on corporate governance for our business in our early stages, giving us a level playing field. Without that we wouldn’t be here today. Congratulations to the winners, truly deserved. We know that with the use of eCampus, the next winner might be from a non popular school like mine (Nungua SHS) and that would make daddy proud”

eCampus is a learning and training platform for students and career professionals. For more info log onto www.ecampus.com.gh