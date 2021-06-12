Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Economic Woes Force Lebanese to Africa

4 hours ago 1 min read

More than 250,000 Lebanese probably live in West Africa. It is impossible to know how many have moved there since Lebanon’s economic crisis began in 2019, but the evidence suggests the number is large. A pilot of Lebanese descent living in Togo says Lebanese pack his flights to West Africa. Lebanon’s embassy in Nigeria reports a “noticeable increase” in Lebanese moving to the country. Guita Hourani, who leads a centre that studies migration at Notre Dame University-Louaize in Lebanon, says her office is flooded with calls from locals who want advice on how to track down relatives abroad, including in Africa.

SOURCE: THE ECONOMIST

More Articles

1 min read

Economic Impact of Nigeria’s Twitter Ban

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Marketplace for Learning in Cameroon

4 hours ago
1 min read

Orange Blindsided by Fintech that’s Shaking up West Africa’s Mobile Money Industry

4 hours ago
1 min read

A New Path for South African Airways

4 hours ago
1 min read

Goods Going to Waste at the Suez Canal

4 hours ago
1 min read

Supporting Africa’s Informal Sector through Technology

4 hours ago
1 min read

Telecom and Tech Companies in Africa are Reaching New Milestones

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Virtual Museum Celebrating African Women in Entertainment

1 day ago
1 min read

Young Nigerians with Disabilities Look to Soccer for Relief

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here