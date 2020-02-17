Edelman Expands its African Footprint with the Launch of a New Office in Kenya

Edelman, the largest independent global communications firm, is expanding its African footprint with the acquisition of Gina Din Corporate Communications and the opening of a new office based in Nairobi, Kenya.

These moves further affirm Edelman’s position as a leading pan-African consultancy and supports its global business focus on the continent. It also serves the firm’s ambitious plans to continue growing its presence on the continent through a progressive brand of communications that delivers real impact and value in a way that speaks to local audiences.

Over the last two years alone, Edelman has worked in more than 30 countries across Africa and has developed valued relationships with partners. The firm has also built deep areas of expertise through specialised practices in order to provide sector-specific and C-suite counsel to clients, setting new standards on the continent. The launch of the Kenya office will now give Edelman a base of nearly 100 specialists across the continent.

Gina Din Corporate Communications was founded in 1997 and is one of the most awarded communications firms in Africa. Edelman has a longstanding relationship with Gina Din-Kariuki and has been partnering with the group for the last three years in order to deliver strategic communications programmes in East Africa.

Edelman’s Kenya office will be led by Jordan Rittenberry, CEO of Edelman Africa and a 13-year veteran of the firm, who will oversee Edelman’s operations both in Kenya and South Africa – where Rittenberry has been based for the last four years. Din-Kariuki, who founded Gina Din Group 22 years ago, will act as an advisor to Edelman across Africa.

Ed Williams, President and CEO, Edelman EMEA, said “Opening in Kenya is an important and exciting step for Edelman. It comes in response to demands from clients, both in Africa and beyond, for even greater support across the continent. Our global specialisms and operating scale with powerful local talent and knowledge is a formidable combination. I believe together we can serve clients with world-class advice, consultancy and activation.”

“Like Edelman, Gina Din Corporate Communications is a family-run business and as such, is firmly rooted in its values. The relationship that we have fostered with Edelman over the course of the last three years is one based on our mutual belief in the power of collaboration to deliver top quality services that meet our clients’ needs, so taking this relationship to the next level is a natural progression for us. We’re excited for what the future holds for Edelman’s Kenya operation as we continue to grow our businesses on this continent, together,” says Din-Kariuki.

Said Rittenberry, “Selecting Gina Din Corporate Communications was an easy choice for us. Having partnered with them for several years, this move enables our clients to have real impact in the region. With a deep network of partners and affiliates across the continent, we understand how important it is to have local market presence. Africa has the world’s youngest population, fastest growing middle class and highest rate of urbanisation, and we believe that there is significant opportunity ahead of us. Our entry into Kenya is a natural next step in realising our ambition in Africa and we have our sights set on further growth into West Africa soon.”

