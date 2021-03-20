Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Egypt Looks the Other Way for Travel Influencers Travelling There

1 hour ago 1 min read

While Egypt may have a lot to offer when it comes to beautiful destinations, from its pristine Red Sea coastline to white desert dunes in Al Farafra, s social media campaign felt out of touch and far-removed from reality due to the pandemic, as well as ongoing human rights abuses in the Arab world’s most populous country. The ministry, officially known on Twitter and Instagram as @ExperienceEgypt, invited a group of vloggers and influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers to post pictures and videos from various scenic locations.

SOURCE: SKIFT

More Articles

1 min read

Making Safari Conservation Cool

1 hour ago
1 min read

Senegal is a Great Destination for Black Travelers to Reconnect with their Ancestors

1 hour ago
1 min read

An Awareness Campaign to Boost Livingstone as an Ideal Destination

1 hour ago
1 min read

A List of Black-owned Accommodations on the Continent

1 hour ago
1 min read

Soul Taco Owners Launch JewFro, a Jewish-African Fusion Pop-Up

1 hour ago
1 min read

The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

2 hours ago
1 min read

Akintunde Ahmad’s New Fashion Line Takes African Textiles Global

2 hours ago
1 min read

First Art Prize Dedicated to Female African Artists Launches Today

2 hours ago
1 min read

Burna Boy Grammy: Why It Is a Big Win for Africa

2 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Making Safari Conservation Cool

1 hour ago
1 min read

Egypt Looks the Other Way for Travel Influencers Travelling There

1 hour ago
1 min read

Senegal is a Great Destination for Black Travelers to Reconnect with their Ancestors

1 hour ago
1 min read

An Awareness Campaign to Boost Livingstone as an Ideal Destination

1 hour ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: