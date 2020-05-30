Africa.com

Egypt Looks to Attract Urban Tourists

33 seconds ago 1 min read

Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anany and his Spanish counterpart Maria Rice Maruto Lira have discussed ways to enhance tourism cooperation between Egypt and Spain, tackling coronavirus precautionary measures amid Spain’s readiness to receive tourists from some countries starting July. Anany and Lira also discussed the exchange of tourist events, utilization of Spanish expertise in the field of urban tourism, and ways of promoting Egyptian tourism products and destinations. Around 100,000 Spanish tourists visited Egypt in 2019.

SOURCE: EGYPT INDEPENDENT

