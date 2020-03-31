Africa.com

Egypt Shines its Beacon of Hope

1 hour ago 1 min read

Messages of unity and solidarity with those combating the pandemic were projected on to Giza’s Great Pyramid by Egypt’s government on Monday night. “Thank you to those keeping us safe”, “Stay at home” and “Stay safe”, said the messages in Arabic and English. Egypt has the highest coronavirus death toll in Africa – a total of 41 people have died of the virus there. It has the second-highest number of confirmed cases – 656 – after South Africa. To limit the spread of the virus the Egyptian authorities have closed tourist and religious sites, as well as schools and universities. There is also a night-time curfew. Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani told reporters in Giza: “The tourism sector is one of the most affected industries, but our priority is health.”

SOURCE: BBC

