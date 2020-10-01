Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Egyptian Online Fashion Rental Service Pivots its Strategy to Cope with the COVID-19 Era

10 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

La Reina has raised an undisclosed six-figure investment in a seed funding round it will use to expand its team and launch a new fashion subscription service. Founded in 2016 by Ghada El-Tanawy and Amr Diab after they experienced their own problems getting hold of a bridal dress, La Reina allows women to rent their evening and bridal gowns to each other. It caters to women standing on either side of a demand and supply equation, with designer dresses as their meeting point. The startup secured a US$1 million Series A funding round led by Algebra Ventures, Egypt’s largest venture capital fund, with participation from global VC fund 500 Startups, back in May 2018, and has now raised more money from the same two companies, plus a handful of angel investors. La Reina, which has over 100,000 users, will use the undisclosed amount of funding to grow its team, and launch its fashion subscription service – The Box. Available on La Reina’s mobile app and website, The Box partners with renowned fashion brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Mango and Stradivarius to provide the members with the newest collection to be used and returned within a week.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

MIPAD to Unveil 2020 Global List at Recognition Week

14 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Skies are Officially Opened

19 mins ago
1 min read

Rowing against the Tide of Modernity

25 mins ago
1 min read

Eliud Kipchoge Debuts New Running Shoe for London Marathon

30 mins ago
1 min read

Amnesty International Urges Guinea to End Impunity for its Security Forces

37 mins ago
1 min read

Tunisia Revisits the Death Penalty Debate

45 mins ago
1 min read

Quantifying the Contribution made by Pastoralists to African Economies, Ecosystems, and Wildlife

54 mins ago
1 min read

Rwanda’s Efforts to Boost its Domestic Garment Industry has been a Lonely Fight

59 mins ago
1 min read

Sixty Years after Independence, Nigeria has yet to Achieve its Potential

1 hour ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Egyptian Online Fashion Rental Service Pivots its Strategy to Cope with the COVID-19 Era

10 mins ago
1 min read

MIPAD to Unveil 2020 Global List at Recognition Week

14 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Skies are Officially Opened

19 mins ago
1 min read

Rowing against the Tide of Modernity

25 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today