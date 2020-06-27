Africa.com

Egypt's Precious Sites

7 mins ago 1 min read

Known in Arabic as Abu al Hol (Father of Terror), the sculpture of a man with the body of a lion was dubbed the Sphinx by the Ancient Greeks because it resembled their mythical winged monster who set riddles and killed anyone unable to answer them. A geological survey has shown that it was most likely carved from the bedrock at the bottom of the causeway during Khafre’s reign, so the head probably portrays his features. In the foreground were hordes of selfie-crazed tourists, holding their phones aloft and striking poses. Some simulated kissing the Sphinx, or hugging it, or tickling its chin

SOURCE: IOL

