Eight Products by African Designers Selected by Africa by Design

Founded in 2017 as a means of promoting outstanding African design talent, Africa by Design has created a platform to showcase some of the continent’s brightest creatives and to afford them broader exposure. Currently promoting 35 designers across seven countries, the organization helps to create exhibitions of their work and to foster industry ties. Here’s a look at 8 of the products in their stable.
SOURCE: DEZEEN
