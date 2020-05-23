Africa.com

Elephant Tees Off at South African Golf Course

1 day ago 1 min read

From wild dogs, lions, a leopard and hyenas with an impala ram kill: Skukuza Golf Club has been busy under lockdown. On Wednesday the course welcomed a brand new visitor: an elephant. While the previous sightings have been predators, these guests tend to leave everything the way they found it. Elephants on the other hand, not quite. A single adult ellie can tear through 150kgs of food in a day. While the sighting is exciting, the outcome for the vegetation is not. The latest guest took a leisurely stroll around the course, before pushing over a tree or two.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

