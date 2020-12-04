Emerging Liberian pop singer MarvinKann release “Forever” video featuring LIB Whezzy & KIING

Born in Bong Town Liberia, MarvinKann is an emerging singer-songwriter, and sound engineer currently based out of Canada. His sound is best described as afropop colloquial, fusing pop-perfect hooks to infectious African Rhythms. To date he’s put out a number of well-received releases that have seen him grow a sizable following worldwide. – INSTAGRAM: @marvinkannofficial

Upbeat, feel-good and catchier than a love bug — MarvinKann’s latest track “Forever” tells a story like no other. From the intimately romantic lyrics to the floor-filling drops, here is one song you will be playing over and over again. The track blurs the line between fun, radio-friendly pop and highly personal songwriting. The Alberta (Canada) based Liberian artist collaborated with two other rising stars on the track which gives it that added edge.

LIB Whezzy opens up with a hard-hitting verse to get the party going. About three quarters of the way into the song rapidly rising rap artist KIING comes in to spit some bars. The rap infused artist has been making waves in recent years for his lush pop-fueled style.

The afropop colloquial anthem is a total floor-filler, bringing euphoric dance rhythms to irresistibly infectious hooks. All the while infusing a strong message about the trials and tribulations of love into the verses. It is extremely versatile in that it can suit a range of settings, from a hectic party to a chilled night in. The lyrics are just as rich in content as the track itself. Talking on the challenges of loving someone, it is highly-relatable for people from all walks of life. Feel-good, catchy and impossible to not nod your head to — the track is electrifying and will have you singing long after its sell by date.

“Forever” audio release on all music platforms October 21st, 2020

“Forever” music video release on “MarvinKann” Youtube channel October 23rd, 2020

The link below is a special one link to all social media platforms, spotify profile and a private soundcloud link to listen and download “Forever” MP3.

LISTEN / DOWNLOAD HERE: https://smarturl.it/Forever5

